1,633 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths on Wednesday, May 19.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,370,342 cases, including 22,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
To date, 23,972,125 people have been tested for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday night, 1,518 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 405 patients were in the ICU and 224 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate is currently 2.7 percent.
A total of 10,551,158 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.