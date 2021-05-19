1,633 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths on Wednesday, May 19. (Source: WBRC)
By Jessica Ladd | May 19, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 12:10 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,633 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths on Wednesday, May 19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,370,342 cases, including 22,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

To date, 23,972,125 people have been tested for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,518 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 405 patients were in the ICU and 224 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The positivity rate is currently 2.7 percent.

A total of 10,551,158 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. 

