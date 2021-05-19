Mark McCloskey to run for U.S. Senate seat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey will run for a US Senate seat after hinting at it last month during an interview.
McCloskey made the announcement on Tucker Carlson Tuesday at 7 p.m. A website for his campaign officially launched Tuesday with a campaign video.
McCloskey and his wife Patricia made national headlines after being seen pointing guns at protesters marching down Portland Place outside of their Central West End mansion last June. Video and images captured the couple pointing a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a crowd of 300 people heading to former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home. No shots were fired.
The McCloskey case drew former President Donald Trump’s attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July. The couple was then invited to appear on Trump’s virtual campaign web series where they shared their side of what happened. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously said he will pardon them if they are convicted. McCloskey said he is hoping Trump endorses him, but added that he has not spoken to the former president about his candidacy.
In the campaign video, McCloskey says its time stand against “cancel culture” and protect Second Amendment rights. He also called systemic racism, “a lie.”
“This is a country that is open to all races, all nationalities, all religions, but the point is you come here, you work hard, we all pull in the same direction and that high tide floats all boats. That’s why when people say there is systemic racism, maybe that’s an excuse,” McCloskey said.
Since Blunt announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in early March, several candidates have announced their Senate run such as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, activist Timothy Shepard and Lucas Kunce.