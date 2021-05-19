Mark McCloskey to run for U.S. Senate seat

The McCloskey case drew former President Donald Trump’s attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July. The couple was then invited to appear on Trump’s virtual campaign web series where they shared their side of what happened. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously said he will pardon them if they are convicted. McCloskey said he is hoping Trump endorses him, but added that he has not spoken to the former president about his candidacy.