Jackson County Health Department to close mass vaccination site

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will be closing their mass vaccination site at SIU’s Banterra Center after May 22.
The site will be open on Wednesday to Friday, 9:00am to 6:30pm and on Saturday from 9:00am to 6:00pm.
Those 12 and over are eligible for the vaccine.
Pfizer vaccine is available on all days.
Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also available on Fridays and Saturdays.
On Thursday, May 20, Moderna vaccine will also be available.
The health department reported five new COVID-19 cases on May 19.
The county had 5,107 to date, with 43 active cases, and 73 deaths.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.