Woman shot in Mound City by unknown suspect after being detained by police, Illinois State Police say

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Several law enforcement agencies are on scene Wednesday morning, May 19 at the intersection of Pearl Street and Missouri Avenue. Those responding included Illinois State Police, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the state fire marshal.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office requested the Illinois State Police investigate a shooting at the 700 block of Pearl Street at Mound City.
According to a statement from Illinois State Police, there was a fire at the residence earlier in the evening on Tuesday, May 18. Afterwards, a Pulaski County Deputy was investigating on scene.
There was a short altercation between the deputy and several individuals who tried to obstruct the investigation, according to the statement.
The deputy detained a female. Afterwards, as the deputy was arresting a second individual, someone shot in the direction of the deputy.
The female, who was in the back of the car, was shot.
She was treated at a regional hospital and released.
If anyone has any information about the incident, please call the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207.
