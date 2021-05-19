Heartland school district offers fishing club

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland school is thinking outside the box with a different type of club students can join, and now it’s catching some attention.
We all know about the main clubs in school, but for Nell Holcomb it’s all about the catch and release.
On just a short walk down to the lake, students can let loose and hopefully catch a big one.
At Nell Holcomb, students are now hooked on the fishing club.
“Each year, we have had more and more kids join. So we started off the first year, I had maybe 25 and each year it’s gone up and this year we have had as many as 49 in one day,” said Tyson Stoverink, science teacher.
It’s a club you don’t see often, but it’s around for a good reason.
“Well, we just started the club to encourage kids to spend more time outside and get out and have some fun and get away from their video games and TV,” he said.
“It’s just relaxing,” said sixth grader Sydney Hoehn.
These girls enjoy more than just catching a few bass.
“It’s really relaxing if you’re really stressed. You can just come out here and listen to the birds and relax,” said sixth grader Ella Sparkman.
And besides just casting a line, these students are learning too.
“We try to teach them how to tie a lure on, what types of bait to use, that sort of thing, how to respect the property and so there’s a lot they can learn. So hopefully it’s a lifelong skill that they can keep using forever and have a positive impact on their life,” said Stoverink.
Stoverink said nothing beats that first catch.
“I mean we have had several kids that they catch their first fish ever and it’s awesome to see. Their excitement, it doesn’t get much better than that,” he said.
And some of them seem to reel in the whole lake.
“The last time I caught seven on my first cast,” said Sparkman,
“So she caught it and then she kept on catching it. So we’ve caught a lot,” said sixth grader Briyle Hollis.
So every Thursday these students will be gone fishing.
