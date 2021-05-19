Heartland group hosts drive-thru hiring event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the parking lot of Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, the Missouri Job Center is hosted a drive-through hiring event.
“There’s always people looking to better themselves get a better job,” said Becky Murphy, Coordinator at the Missouri Job Center.”
Organizers with the Missouri Job Center turned this church parking lot into a one-stop shop for people looking for work.
Murphy said they put together 300 packets of information from local employers for this event.
“It benefits them because they get to see in one spot just drive through and find many openings and find out detailed information about the employers,” Murphy said.
Murphy said there’s employers looking to hire from Pepsi, Chateau Girardeau, and Jimmy John’s.
“Those that are looking to find a career whether they’ve been laid off, or just graduating from college, or high school, that they can hopefully find something that is perfect for them for their future career,” said Murphy.
If you could not make it out to this event but are still interested in learning about opportunities from the 20 different local employers who took part, you can contact the Missouri Job Center.
