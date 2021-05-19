Former Lt. Gov. Kinder named SoutheastHEALTH Vice President for Government Affairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced on May 19, that former Lieutenant Governor, Peter Kinder, has been named Vice President for Government Affairs.
Kinder served as the 46th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri from 2005 to 2017.
Before his term as Lieutenant Governor, he was a state senator for the six southeast Missouri counties.
He earned his Juris Doctorate degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Tx.
He currently is president and CEO of Olympia Consulting.
