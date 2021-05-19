Former Lt. Gov. Kinder named SoutheastHEALTH Vice President for Government Affairs

Kinder served as the 46th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri from 2005 to 2017. (Source: SoutheastHEALTH)
By Ashley Smith | May 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:02 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced on May 19, that former Lieutenant Governor, Peter Kinder, has been named Vice President for Government Affairs.

“I realize the importance of building strong relationships with focused strategy and how it can influence government policy, which is why I personally recruited Kinder for this position. He will play a key role in developing and maintaining relationships with legislators, regulators and other policymakers to keep SoutheastHEALTH informed of changes to laws, regulations, enforcement and spending priorities that could have a significant impact on our organization.”
Ken Bateman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SoutheastHEALTH.

Before his term as Lieutenant Governor, he was a state senator for the six southeast Missouri counties.

He earned his Juris Doctorate degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Tx.

He currently is president and CEO of Olympia Consulting.

