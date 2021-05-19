Former Lt. Gov. Kinder named SoutheastHEALTH Vice President for Government Affairs

“I realize the importance of building strong relationships with focused strategy and how it can influence government policy, which is why I personally recruited Kinder for this position. He will play a key role in developing and maintaining relationships with legislators, regulators and other policymakers to keep SoutheastHEALTH informed of changes to laws, regulations, enforcement and spending priorities that could have a significant impact on our organization.”

Ken Bateman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SoutheastHEALTH.