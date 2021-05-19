First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Damp, showery conditions continue this morning as moisture streams in from the south. However, the trend for the next couple of days will be for our weather to slowly dry out and warm up. Light showers or sprinkles are still likely through the first part of the day, but should decrease with a bit more sunshine this afternoon. Highs should inch up this afternoon into the mid 70s to around 80....but it will be a bit breezy today. By Thursday we should have drier and warmer conditions, with only isolated showers and storms.
As discussed last weekend, we are in for a touch of summer from about Friday thru the weekend and into early next week. A large upper ridge will set up should just east of here....keeping our weather very warm and mostly dry. Highs in the mid 80s Friday look to approach 90 over the weekend. It looks like the ridge should hold until about Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, when a weak cold front will be approaching from the northwest.
