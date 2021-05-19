First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Damp, showery conditions continue this morning as moisture streams in from the south. However, the trend for the next couple of days will be for our weather to slowly dry out and warm up. Light showers or sprinkles are still likely through the first part of the day, but should decrease with a bit more sunshine this afternoon. Highs should inch up this afternoon into the mid 70s to around 80....but it will be a bit breezy today. By Thursday we should have drier and warmer conditions, with only isolated showers and storms.