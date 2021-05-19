First Alert: Damp, mild morning will lead to warmer temps this afternoon

(KFVS) - It’ll be damp this morning; however, the trend for the next couple of days will be for our weather to slowly dry out and warm up.
Brian Alworth says light showers or sprinkles are still likely through the first part of the day, but should decrease with a bit more sunshine this afternoon.
The temperature should warm up this afternoon into the mid-70s to around 80, but it will be a bit breezy today.
By Thursday, we should have drier and warmer conditions with only isolated showers and storms.
We are in for a touch of summer Friday through this weekend and into early next week.
Highs in the mid-80s on Friday look to approach 90 over the weekend.
The warmer temps should hold until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week when a cold front will approach from the northwest.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.