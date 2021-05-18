What you need to know May 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 18.
Scattered rain from overnight continues this morning.
Light fog is also possible in some areas.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s.
Scattered rain, with a few rumbles of thunder, is possible this afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected.
In between showers skies will be cloudy and it will be muggy.
Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.
Rain chances decrease heading into tonight, but a few isolated showers are possible this evening into early Wednesday.
Our western counties have a better chance of seeing showers tomorrow.
As rain chances decrease by the end of the week and near the weekend, overall afternoon highs and humidity will increase.
Afternoon highs could reach the upper 80s this weekend. The low 90s are not out of the question for some areas.
- President Biden expresses support for a cease-fire in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- A well known Kennett businessman has been killed after being hit by a vehicle.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastern Missouri teenager drowned when he tried to swim across the Meramec River.
- An employee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation who inspected the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi in 2019 and missed a major crack that shut down the bridge two years later is now out of a job and may face criminal charges.
- The U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, which will boost the global vaccine sharing commitment from the U.S. to 80 million.
- A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.
- The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will halt incoming planes from landing while a new concrete runway is installed and the asphalt one is removed.
- Old Town Cape asked the Cape Girardeau City Council to help pay for a $80,000 mural project at Monday’s meeting.
- Shawnee Community College is seeing more interest in the training it offers to put more commercial drivers on the road.
- Bald Knob Cross of Peace will host the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, May 23.
- The parents of a 9-week-old baby who died last November at an Oxford, Mississippi day care filed a wrongful death lawsuit last week against the facility, its owners and administrative staff.
- The average price for regular gasoline is expected to fall back under the $3/gallon mark soon, but it might not last very long.
- The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.
- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause.
