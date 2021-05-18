West Kentucky Community and Technical College wins

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The West Kentucky Community and Technical College won Finalist with Distinction from the Aspen Institute College of Excellence Program.
The college will receive $100,000.
San Antonio College won the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence and will receive $1 million.
The Aspen Institute College of Excellence Program announced the winners on Tuesday, May 18.
This was WKCTC’s fifth time as an Aspen Prize finalist. The college previously won Finalist with Distinction in 2011 and 2015.
The 10 finalist institutions for 2021 included:
- Amarillo College (TX)
- Broward College (FL)
- Borough of Manhattan Community College (NY)
- Odessa College (TX)
- Pasadena City College (CA)
- Pierce College (WA)
- San Antonio College (TX)
- San Jacinto College (TX)
- Tallahassee Community College (FL)
- West Kentucky Community & Technical College (KY)
Speakers at the ceremony included:
- Jill Biden, first lady of the United States and community college professor
- Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of education
- Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Aspen Prize jury co-chair)
- Ruth Williams-Brinkley, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States (Aspen Prize jury co-chair)
- Students from the 10 finalist institutions
The Aspen Prize is awarded every two years since 2011. It recognizes institutions chosen from a pool of more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide.
It honors achievement in six areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds and leadership and culture.
