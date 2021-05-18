Solar farm is proposed in Blodgett, Mo.

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A new solar field able to generate at least 200 megawatts of renewable energy is anticipated to be coming to one Heartland community, and if approved, it will bring more jobs and revenue to the area.
“I think a project like this, a utility scale renewable energy project like this for our area, southeast Missouri, I think it would be good, just as a step forward in this changing economy we have.”
Local project representative Frank Marshall is campaigning for the project.
He said the Kelso Solar Project is currently in development to provide solar energy across Scott County.
“The economy is changing to a diverse energy economy for one thing,” he said. “The Kelso Solar Project for Scott County in particular can result in over 10 million dollars in increased revenue with the county.”
Along with construction jobs, landowner lease payments and other economic benefits, Marshall said the project also brings in renewable clean energy for consumers.
“The revenues produced for the sale of that energy, of course to the county, would benefit the county and the citizens and the schools,” Marshall said.
The proposed farm area is just north of Blodgett in Scott County. Now, you might be asking why it’s called the Kelso Solar Project if it’s in Blodgett? Well, the answer is because in order for the solar panels to work, they must be tied into the Kelso/Minor transmission line.
“It’s considered about a 175-million-dollar project, which that would include the construction costs and some of the benefits to gross domestic product during construction.”
To be paid for by the developers, which he said is economical to benefit the area.
Marshall said after the approval the project, groundbreaking could take place later in 2021.
