Sheriff: Woman found dead, hidden under mattress in ex-boyfriend’s house

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies in St. Francis County, Arkansas are actively looking for a man they believe is connected to a homicide investigation.
According to St. Francis Sheriff’s Office, the decomposed body of a 42-year-old woman reported missing last week is under investigation. Authorities say her family originally reported her missing to the Hughes Police Department and contacted the sheriff’s office Monday.
SFSO says the family asked investigators to search a home on Tucker Street belonging to the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old Maurice Winda.
During the search, SFSO says the woman’s body was found wrapped in a sheet under a mattress. A medical examiner is working to determine the cause and time of death.
Winda is now a person of interest.
Investigators say Winda has a history of violence, including a similar incident in Missouri.
Investigators went to Winda’s job Tuesday at the Hughes Sanitation Department but he reportedly did to show up for work.
No charges are filed at this time.
