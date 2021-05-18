Scattered showers will decrease later today. Much warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Widespread showers have moved across the area this morning. The overall coverage of showers will continue to decrease as we head through the afternoon hours. There will still be a few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm. But for most of the area the chances of rain will decrease through the afternoon. High temperatures today will be held down thanks to the cloud cover, mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.