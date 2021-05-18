Safe sitter classes help prepare teens for babysitting, watching younger siblings

FRUITLAND, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a big responsibility for teens when they have to watch their younger siblings. That’s why training is important for older children when they’re home alone.
”Some kids have no idea on who to call or what to do,” Breckenridge said.
Jessica Breckenridge, firefighter and instructor at Fruitland Fire Department, said the Safe Sitter class prepares 6th to 8th grade students for babysitting, or when home alone caring for younger siblings.
“It’s going to teach them the basics of CPR and it teaches them how to, if they are staying at home alone, how to deal with a power outage and if it is storming outside how to deal with weather,” said Breckenridge.
Students will use mannequins to practice first aid techniques such as CPR.
“This kind of helps them get a little bit of knowledge and understand what we do when we get there,” Breckenridge said.
The six-hour course also trains students to create a safer environment inside homes.
“Having four kids at home myself, two of my kids have already been through it,” said Jessica Breckenridge, firefighter at Fruitland Fire Department.
The instructor said the training gives parents and students more confidence in caring for younger siblings.
“It helps bring the younger generations up because you never know if a kid is going to be left home with a grandparent or whenever an emergency happens,” said Breckenridge.
