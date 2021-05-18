Police searching for burglary suspect in Paducah

PARDUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect.
Terronte Holland, 41, of Paducah, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
The woman told police that Holland came to her home Friday evening and kicked open a door.
She said he hit her several times before leaving.
The woman was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
Detectives have obtained a warrant charging Holland with first-degree burglary.
He is described as black, 6-foot-3 and weighing 170 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
