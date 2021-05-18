2021 Perryville Outdoor Exhibit showcases 5 pieces of artwork

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Perryville is adding to the art in the city with five new sculptures.
City leaders say they are trying to become more art-friendly, and these sculptures are the perfect opportunity to support and promote the arts in their community.
Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said this artwork brings a lot to the city.
“I think it brings additional culture,” Buerck said. “It brings things we always didn’t have before. We started bringing art to the community, we did an art show several years ago that was well received, we did murals the last couple years and now we are doing another type of art, scupltures.”
Leaders say they intend to keep this artwork up on display for a year and then trade them out for five new pieces for the following year and so on.
