Paducah man wanted on assault charge

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after he allegedly cut another man’s face with a knife during a fight.
Michael Shumpert, 36, of Paducah, was charged in a warrant with second-degree assault.
According to police, they were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 to a report of two men fighting in the front yard of a home on Mohawk Drive.
The resident told police Shumpert and a relative of hers had been fighting, but both had left. She said her relative was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers talked to the man at the hospital and found he had a laceration from his brow bone to his chin, apparently caused by a knife.
They got a warrant charging Shumpert.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information may also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.