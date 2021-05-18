3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

The Egyptian Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, May 18. (Source: Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Amber Ruch | May 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 2:46 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, May 18.

The newly reported cases include:

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 50s

White County

  • Female - one in their 30s, one demographics unknown - case status in progress

As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 2,738 positive cases, including 54 deaths. White County has had a total of 1,806 positive cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has had a total of 507 positive cases, including three deaths.

