3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Egyptian Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, May 18.
The newly reported cases include:
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their 50s
White County
- Female - one in their 30s, one demographics unknown - case status in progress
As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 2,738 positive cases, including 54 deaths. White County has had a total of 1,806 positive cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has had a total of 507 positive cases, including three deaths.
