1,495 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,495 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths, on Tuesday, May 18.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,368, 709 cases, including 22,466 deaths.
A total of 23,904,959 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
As of Monday night, 1,503 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 407 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 11-17 is 2.8 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,433,777 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,593 doses.
On Monday, 25,936 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
They said the server pharmacies use experienced delays and some doses administered at pharmacies were missing from Monday’s number. The issue appears to be resolved and those doses are expected to be included in Wednesday’s data.
