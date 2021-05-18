Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause on the brink of completion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause artwork is nearly complete at the Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, just in time for Bicentennial Day.
About 16,000 people have painted the 12-foot-by-30-foot painting. The goal is to be done by June 1, but it needs just a couple hundred more painters.
Painted Wren Art Gallery Owner Aaron Horrell said each triangle represents a story for someone who took the time to paint their part of this historic piece.
“Somebody was looking at it saying, ‘well, that part looks a little bit off, slightly off, like it really doesn’t look like an artist painted it.’ Well, that’s how it should be,” Horrell said. “It should be that way. It should look like 15,000, 16,000 people painted it.”
Painted Wren Art Gallery Manager Barb Bailey said she is glad to see it’s about finished but sad because it’s ending. Furthermore, she thinks it’s a historic piece that all Missourians will love.
“This is historic. This has never been done before,” Bailey said. “This is a big birthday present from the people of Missouri to the State of Missouri. I think it’s awesome. The number of people we’ve met, we’ve traveled and people are willing to paint, it’s just been amazing.”
Horrell compared this to the “Hands Across America,” but in an artform way.
“This is like a ‘painting hands across Missouri’ for the same kind of reason only we’re actually producing something tangible and valuable,” Horrell said.
Once finished, the completed artwork will be displayed in a couple of places including at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau on July 4 and at the Rotunda in the Missouri State Capital building on Bicentennial Day on August 10.
It will then be displayed permanently at its home on the wall on the 4th floor of the Truman Building in Jefferson City.
