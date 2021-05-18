Kennett man killed in fatal pedestrian crash

Kennett man killed in fatal pedestrian crash
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fatal pedestrian crash is under investigation in Kennett.

The Kennett Police Department and the Kennett Fire Department responded to the Kennett Square about 9:20 a.m. Monday according to a Facebook post.

Police say the pedestrian Keith Mitchell of Kennett did not survive.

In the Facebook post, Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson said, “Mr. Mitchell was a great friend to the Kennett Community and was involved in many activities throughout the city. His generosity within the community will always be remembered.”

Mitchell was the owner and operator of Mitchell Drug Store in Kennett.

