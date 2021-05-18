IDOT wins award for Miller City Road repairs after flood damage

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation won an award from the American Public Works Association for rebuilding Miller City Road after spring flooding.
The Miller City Road project was awarded “Best Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair” of less than $5 million.
According to IDOT, the road was mostly destroyed following record flooding. It’s a major route for farming and commuting in Alexander County.
They said conventional repairs would have taken at least a year to finish; however, an emergency declaration by Governor JB Pritzker made the repairs eligible for Federal Highway Administration funding.
Miller City Road reopened in three months.
