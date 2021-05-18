First Alert: Scattered rain, storm chances continue

(KFVS) - Scattered rain from overnight continues this morning.
Light fog is also possible in some areas.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s.
Scattered rain, with a few rumbles of thunder, is possible this afternoon.
Severe weather is not expected.
In between showers skies will be cloudy and it will be muggy.
Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.
Rain chances decrease heading into tonight, but a few isolated showers are possible this evening into early Wednesday.
Our western counties have a better chance of seeing showers tomorrow.
As rain chances decrease by the end of the week and near the weekend, overall afternoon highs and humidity will increase.
Afternoon highs could reach the upper 80s this weekend. The low 90s are not out of the question for some areas.
