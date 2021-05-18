Cost of food soars; Heartland restaurants face challenges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Easing COVID-19 restrictions means Heartland restaurants can welcome in more customers, but they’re still facing a problem impacting their bottom lines.
Federal numbers show food prices climbing for the fourth month in a row, including restaurant staples like chicken, cheese and fresh produce.
That’s impacting eateries big and small.
”The meat, the steak, has been going a lot up,” Madelin Arambula said.
At El Torero in Cape Girardeau, Madelin Arambula said price hikes for menu staples, like steak, mean customers will need to pay a little more.
“The steak, we have to put it a dollar more than the chicken because of the price range,” Arambula said.
She said its more than just food costs rising.
“Our to-go prices have gone up too like on the packaging things,” she said.
Over at Little Kitchen, owner Peter Cai deals with similar struggles.
“Chicken wings for example, you know, are just sky-high right now. It’s like almost double the price and we couldn’t order it. They’re out. The supplier is out of chicken wings now. So, I don’t know, what should I do?”
According to National Restaurant Associations, wholesale food prices are on track to hit their highest level in seven years.
“It’s crazy, you know, for us, a small restaurant, you know, that would be pretty tough for us,” Cai said.
And Cai admitted, if prices continue to soar, his customers will see increases too.
“Only two choices, close the restaurant or increase,” he said.
For now, he’s holding off for as long as he can.
“I just want a customer to understand that it’s a tough time for everybody,” he said.
“We might going to hurt a customer a little bit to increase the price a little bit, it’s just for us to survive to serve you long time,” he said.
Both restaurant workers say they hope customers will understand they’re trying their best to get by.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.