City of Carbondale removes mask requirement for fully vaccinated people

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale removed its mask requirement for fully vaccinated people, effective immediately.
While businesses can implement their own mask policies, the city said each business must still abide by the Restore Illinois Bridge Phase guidelines regarding capacity limits.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, Governor JB Pritzker issued Executive Order #2021-10, which eased requirements for face coverings and social distancing for residents that are fully vaccinated.
You can click here to see the new guidance from the State of Illinois for capacity limits for most public settings.
Unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear a mask and socially distance until the State of Illinois has reached Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, or until CDC guidance says its safe to do so.
The City Council strongly encouraged all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The Jackson County Health Department will continue to host its mass vaccination clinic at Banterra Center through Saturday, May 22.
The health department will then administer vaccines at the health department in Murphysboro two days a week, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You can click here to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be accepted.
