Carbondale business responds to mask policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Carbondale announced it revised the city’s mask policy.
If you are fully vaccinated and a resident or visitor, you are allowed to not wear a mask. If you are not fully vaccinated, you must wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines.
Business owners across town are still allowed to enforce their own mask mandates in their businesses.
Francis Murphy is the general manager of the neighborhood Co-op in Carbondale.
The Co-op continued to enforce face coverings, as of Tuesday morning.
“I think people have gotten really used to the requirement that they wear it, some kind of face covering when they come in the store. People have medical issues, they’re saying you can wear a face shield,” said Murphy.
To those who say, “I’m fully vaccinated,” Murphy had this response: “We’re going to say, ‘well, this is a private business even though it’s a cooperative, businesses get to make rules about people’s behavior inside those businesses. There’s a no shirt, no shoes, no service. Well, just add no mask to that list.’”
Across Jackson County, large corporations like Starbucks, Target, Walmart and CVS announced if you are fully vaccinated, you are not required to wear a face mask.
Stores including Dollar General, Home Depot, Walgreens and Kroger are requiring you to wear a mask inside their stores even if you are fully vaccinated.
Murphy hopes that customers continue to follow the Co-op’s rules.
“We’re still continuing asking our customers to wear mask, our staff are still wearing mask,” said Murphy.
City of Carbondale leaders are strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. The mass vaccination site at the Banterra Center, on the campus of SIU, is open through Saturday.
More information can be found on the city of Carbondale’s website.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.