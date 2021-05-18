Another Cloudy & Rainy Day

This morning will be a soggy start as scattered rain continues to fall from last night. Temperatures will start off in the 60s Rain will be the main weather focus of the day with a few rumbles of thunder possible in a storm possible this afternoon. Sky conditions will be very similar to yesterday, cloudy and muggy in between showers. Temperatures should warm in to the low/mid 70s by the afternoon.
Chances of precipitation decrease heading into tonight. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by Wednesday morning. Our western counties have the better chances of seeing showers on Wednesday.
The end of the week near the weekend, chances of rain are low as a high pressure moves closer to the Heartland from the east coast. However, as rain chances are lower, overall temperatures will go up possibly reaching the upper 80s and a few low 90s not out of the question this weekend. Southerly winds all week will transport more moisture in our direction making it muggy during this time.
-Lisa
