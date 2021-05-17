Woman seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Equality woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Sunday evening, May 16.
The crash happened right before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Peabody Road.
According to a preliminary Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation, Jessica D. Jones was traveling northbound on Rte. 1 in her Toyota Camry and hit a pick-up truck crossing at the intersection.
Jones was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
She was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Kenneth M. Walters of Elizabethtown, was not hurt in the crash.
