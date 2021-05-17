What you need to know May 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 17.
The Heartland is going to start feeling muggier as temperatures rise throughout the week.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s this morning, with a chance for an isolated shower.
Rain and scattered storms are possible throughout the day.
The threat for severe storms appears to remain off to the west, but heavy downpours are possible with storms this afternoon.
Highs will range in the 70s.
Better chances for rain and storms stick around tonight into tomorrow morning.
The first half of the week has the highest chances for rain and storms.
Isolated chances for rain and storms are possible by the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend is looking humid and much warmer.
Temperatures look to climb into the mid and upper 80s.
- Israeli warplanes have staged another series of heavy airstrikes in Gaza City.
- A smoky wildfire churning through a Los Angeles canyon community gained strength Sunday as about a thousand residents remained under evacuation orders, while others were warned they should get ready to leave.
- The Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services held an open house on Sunday to kick off EMS week.
- Health officials say significant progress is being made against the COVID-19 pandemic which is what lead to to the new guidelines for masks.
- Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.
- A roller hockey tournament helped spread love and money for a local humane society in Cape Girardeau.
- The week long search for a missing tiger is finally over in Houston, Texas.
- Today is the deadline to file your income taxes for 2020.
- Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before she allegedly killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.
- A truck driver who stopped a high-speed chase with his big rig said his insurance company won’t pay for the damage to his vehicle.
- You can now visit Wilmington area breweries in style thanks to one woman’s latest business venture.
- The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes.
