Updated mask guidelines in Heartland city buildings

(KFVS) - Some Heartland city governments are making changes to mask requirements in city buildings in light of updated guidance from the CDC.
Leaders in Paducah announced on Monday face coverings are no longer required at city hall if you’re fully vaccinated.
Masks are still highly recommended, but not required, if you’re heading into a city-owned building in Cape Girardeau.
In Carbondale, masks are currently required but a city spokeswoman said the city council plans to review the current ordinance, possibly as soon as this week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.