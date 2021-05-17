Traffic shift on I-24 due to SEMI crash in work zone

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers traveling on Interstate 24 in Lyon County are advised to use caution and allow for extra travel time on Monday morning, May 17.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a SEMI hauling instant potatoes crashed in an eastbound work zone on I-24, just east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.
In order to remove the wreckage, the contents of the truck will have to be off-loaded by hand.
During the clean-up efforts, traffic has been shifted within the work zone.
Drivers are urged to use caution.
Removal of the truck and contents is expected to take approximately six hours, or until at least 7:45 a.m.
Westbound traffic is not affected by the crash.
