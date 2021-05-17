SIU baseball wins weekend series

Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. (Source: SIU Athletics)
By Amber Ruch | May 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 11:48 AM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State.

On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field.

Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one.

Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist at Itchy Jones Stadium.

The four-game series starts on Thursday, May 20, as the teams prepare for the MVC Tournament, which starts Tuesday, May 25 at Itchy Jones Stadium.

SIU’s 36 wins are fifth-most in the nation, and the second-most for the program since 1991.

