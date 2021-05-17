SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State.
On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field.
Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one.
Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist at Itchy Jones Stadium.
The four-game series starts on Thursday, May 20, as the teams prepare for the MVC Tournament, which starts Tuesday, May 25 at Itchy Jones Stadium.
SIU’s 36 wins are fifth-most in the nation, and the second-most for the program since 1991.
