SEMO Food Bank receives $50,000 grant for summer feeding program

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank received a $50,000 grant from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation.
This money will be used to provide healthy food to children who may otherwise miss meals this summer.
Under the grant, the food bank and partners will hold a series of A Better Childhood (ABC) Mobile food distributions in conjunction with existing summer feeding programs.
The ABC Mobile food distributions will take place in Mississippi County, New Madrid County and Pemiscot County at the following locations.
- Bowden Center/Fresh Start in Charleston- June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13
- Life Changers in Lilbourn- June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13
- Pemiscot County School District at the Hayti cafeteria- June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13
- Faith Temple in Hayti- May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 9
“This grant enables us to efficiently get food to children and families who need it most,” said Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank. “By offering these distributions at summer feeding sites, children not only receive a meal, but a box of healthy food to take home to their family. Working together with our donor and partners, the food bank is committed to helping these communities end childhood hunger.”
Distributions will be every other week at each site throughout the summer.
Parents can contact each organization for details on the feeding programs offered.
More information about SEMO Food Bank and its programs can be found here.
