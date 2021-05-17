Scattered Rain & Storms Today

Cloudy skies with mild temperatures warm for the morning hours in the 60s. It will start to feel muggier too throughout the week with warmer starts to the days. An isolated shower is possible during the morning as rain is just off to our west. Rain and scattered storms possible through the day today with the severe threat remaining off to the west. Heavy rain can be expected with any storm. Temperatures will range in the 70s this afternoon.
Better chances of rain/storms stay around tonight into tomorrow morning. We will remain to have higher chances of precipitation during the first half of this week. Isolated chances of rain/storms stay by the end of the week, but the main story of this upcoming weekend will be the big heat wave and humid conditions. Temperatures look to climb into the mid and upper 80s.
-Lisa
