Salukis headed to Tempe Regional

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University softball team learned its placement for the Tempe Regional on Sunday, May 16.
It’s the 13th time in the program’s history they’ll head to the regional games.
Joining them will be Arizona State, Virginia Tech and BYU.
The double-elimination regional starts on Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22.
The Salukis will open against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona.
Arizona State went 32-14 this season and finished fourth in the PAC-12.
SIU will make its third NCAA Regional appearance in five years after a regular season in which it finished with a No. 45 and totaled 11 top-100 wins, including an extra-inning win over No. 29 RPI Mississippi State on Feb. 21.
Southern’s 37 wins are its most in a single-season since 2010.
