Ribbon cutting kicks off Bike to Work Week in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale held a ribbon cutting in honor of Bike Month and helped kick off National Bike to Work Week on Monday.
They cut the ribbon and officially opened up 0.6 miles of bike lanes on Oakland Avenue.
Carbondale resident Sheila Simon bikes to work five days a week and said this new bike path greatly helps her out.
“What it means is my regular commuting route is much safer than it was before,” Simon said. “It’s smoother, it’s more isolated from the risk of getting hit by a car and it’s just fabulous.”
Molly Maxwell, planner with the City of Carbondale, said the city is pretty small to where you can travel from one end of the city to the other end in just 10 to 15 minutes by bike.
“A lot of people like to bike to work, bike to run their errands, bike to the farmers market and it’s really great for the environment,” Maxwell said. “You don’t have to worry about parking but it also has that great health benefit.”
In 2015, the City of Carbondale committed to creating Complete Streets whenever possible. Complete Streets are designed for safe use and to support mobility for all users.
In 2020, Oakland Avenue was reconstructed by changing parking spots on the side of the road with bike lanes to become more bike-friendly.
