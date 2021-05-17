Paducah hospital reminds you to reschedule any cancer screenings put off by pandemic

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - If you had an appointment for a cancer screening that was canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, Baptist Health Paducah is reminding you to reschedule.
According to the hospital, many elective procedures, including cancer screenings, were largely put on hold to prioritize urgent needs and to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in health care settings.
They said it’s important to note that cancer screening tests look for cancer in people who do not have symptoms. The tests differ from the ones your doctor might order if you have symptoms that could be from cancer.
Screening tests are general recommendations for large groups of people, but you may have some flexibility for some tests, including:
- Cervical cancer screening - A Pap smear involves the collection of cells from the lining of the cervix. These cells are analyzed for evidence of cancer or precancerous abnormalities. Pap smears are a preventive procedure, designed to catch cancer in its early stages when treatment is most likely to be successful in overcoming the disease. Pap smears are an effective means of combating cervical cancer, reducing incidence and mortality
- Breast cancer screening - Cancer screenings help find cancer before symptoms are experienced. This is especially important in diagnosing breast cancer, which affects one of every six women ages 40 to 49. When found early, breast cancer is highly treatable
- Colorectal cancer screening - Colorectal cancer has the second-highest mortality rate among all cancers diagnosed in the US, but if diagnosed and treated at an early stage, a person has a much better chance of survival. That is why the American College of Gastroenterology recommends screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 for individuals, not at an increased risk of the disease
Early detection can make a difference.
The hospital says catching cancer at an earlier stage may make cancer easier to treat and improve outcomes.
