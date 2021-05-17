Old Town Cape hoping to replace riverfront mural

By Amber Ruch | May 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 5:32 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape asked the city council to help pay for a $80,000 mural project at Monday’s meeting.

The group wants to replace the current mural that is facing the Mississippi River.

They said it would take about $15,000 to remove the old mural and $60,000 to paint the new one using a paint that is more resistant to fading.

Old Town Cape has about $13,000 to start the project.

If the council approves, the project would be finished by the end of summer.

