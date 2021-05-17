Old Town Cape hoping to replace riverfront mural

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape asked the city council to help pay for a $80,000 mural project at Monday’s meeting.
The group wants to replace the current mural that is facing the Mississippi River.
They said it would take about $15,000 to remove the old mural and $60,000 to paint the new one using a paint that is more resistant to fading.
Old Town Cape has about $13,000 to start the project.
If the council approves, the project would be finished by the end of summer.
