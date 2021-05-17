946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.
A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,512 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 398 patients were in the ICU and 220 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 10-16 was 2.9 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.
On Sunday, 32,253 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
More than 64 percent of people 18 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.
