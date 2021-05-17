Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent.
Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, a total of 128,006 vaccine doses have been administered in Missouri in the past seven days. That’s an average of 18,287 per day.
DHSS reported 1,760 new PCR cases in the past seven days and 13 additional deaths.
The positivity rate in Missouri over the past seven days is 3.8 percent.
