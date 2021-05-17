MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend.
MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend.
Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.
Over the 2020 Memorial Day holiday weekend, 10 people died and 444 were injured in 1,081 traffic crashes.
Last year, troopers made 118 DWI arrests.
The Memorial Day weekend is also an unofficial start to the boating season.
During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, there were 11 boating crashes, which included one fatality and seven injuries.
Troopers arrested 11 people for boating while intoxicated over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.
This year, Troopers will focus their attention on seat belt use, use of child safety seats, impaired drivers, hazardous moving violations and speed violations.
Troopers are encouraging everyone to use caution, be courteous and obey all Missouri laws.
Use a seat belt when you drive and wear a life jacket when you’re on or near the water.
Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone.
For road condition reports, travelers can visit the Patrol’s website.
