More scattered showers and thunderstorms the next few days

Isolated showers expected through the afternoon and evening hours today, then more rain shows up by daybreak on Tuesday. While overall rain chances are high for your Tuesday, there will still be some dry time too. Lows tonight will be mild, in the lower 60s. Clouds and rain will hold much of the Heartland in the lower to mid 70s on Tuesday afternoon. As we head towards the end of the workweek, rain chances drop. The weekend looks dry too, but much warmer. Not out of the question that some places could hit 90 degrees by Sunday.