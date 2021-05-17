Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
“Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity can increase to 75 percent capacity.
Final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 end Friday, June 11.
The same day, the state will also eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.
Gov. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the commonwealth to safely and sustainably ease restrictions.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, May 17, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 285
- Positivity rate: 2.78 percent
Click here to see the full daily COVID-19 report.
