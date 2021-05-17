1 injured in shooting on N. College St. in Fulton, Ky.

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was injured in a shooting on North College Street on Saturday, May 15.

According to Fulton police, they received a report around 4 a.m. from a hospital in Union City, Tenn. of a woman brought into the Emergency Room with two gunshot wounds.

Through witness interviews and video surveillance at the scene, police say they determined there was a fight between two women in the 700 block of North College Street.

After the fight ended, as one party drove away, a 17-year-old male fired approximately 12 rounds from a .223 rifle, hitting the vehicle several times as it drove away.

Two of the shots hit a backseat passenger, a 22-year-old Paducah woman, critically injuring her.

Police say five other people, including an 18-month-old child, were in the vehicle.

The Paducah woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton Police Department 270-472-3141.

