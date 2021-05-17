Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Monday, May 17.
Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7.
Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application.
Starting on Wednesday, June 9 through Monday, June 28, tenants may initiate their own application.
Landlords will have until Tuesday, July 6 to complete their portion of this application.
Applicants are eligible for up to 15 months of assistance.
The grant can cover the past due rent from the previous 12 months and future rental assistance for the next three months, if deemed necessary.
The maximum grant amount is $25,000.
The emergency rental assistance is provided by the Federal government and is free to tenant and housing provider.
If approved, the grant will be paid to the housing provider in check form.
You can click here for more information on the eligibility and documentation requirements.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.