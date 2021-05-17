Heartland residents react to new CDC mask guidance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for Disease Control’s new mask guidance says those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask.
Still, some locals choose to keep one on in public.
”I just still feel more comfortable in a mask,” Paige Flottman said.
Flottman chooses to keep hers on to make those around her feel more comfortable.
“Even though I might be safer being vaccinated, people around me, who don’t know who’s walking next to them, might just be made a little less nervous by seeing someone wearing a mask,” she said.
Jeff Ripperda, a doctor with Shawnee Health said there’s no need for the mask if you’re fully vaccinated.
“I wholeheartedly agree with the recommendation,” Ripperda said.
Ripperda believes the new guidance comes a little late.
“I really think that based on the current data that’s out there, that they probably should have recommended that a couple of months ago,” he said. “I think some of this comes from us underselling the vaccine and not recognizing exactly how good it is at combating this illness.”
He said if you’re fully vaccinated and do catch the virus, it shouldn’t put you in the hospital.
“Even if you do get COVID, you’re not going to get very sick,” he said.
As far as ending the pandemic, he said there’s two ways.
“You’re either going to become immune to COVID by getting COVID or you’re going to become immune to COVID by getting the vaccine,” he said.
“I’m really glad to see things going back to normal,” Flottman said
About 37 percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
Thirty percent of Cape Girardeau County residents are fully vaccinated.
