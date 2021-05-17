Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook.
That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020.
The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment.
“We have worked diligently to lay the groundwork that is allowing us to sprint out of the pandemic and become leaders in the post-COVID economy,” Governor Beshear said. “Now we’re beginning to see the fruits of our labor, as all signs point to an economy on the rise and a better Kentucky for the years ahead. A core tenet of this administration is creating greater opportunities for Kentuckians in every corner of the commonwealth, and it’s exciting to see so many companies announce new, well-paying jobs for our residents. Kentucky is experiencing strong momentum, and our state is fully prepared for continued growth moving forward.”
He said a majority of the jobs carry above-average wages.
In 2020, across all new jobs the state announced, Kentucky recorded an average $22.11 per hour without benefits. That was the second-highest average since 2015.
According to the governor’s office, the state’s April sales tax receipts set an all-time monthly record at $486.5 million, as did vehicle usage tax receipts at more than $64 million.
