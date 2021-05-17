Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

“We have worked diligently to lay the groundwork that is allowing us to sprint out of the pandemic and become leaders in the post-COVID economy,” Governor Beshear said. “Now we’re beginning to see the fruits of our labor, as all signs point to an economy on the rise and a better Kentucky for the years ahead. A core tenet of this administration is creating greater opportunities for Kentuckians in every corner of the commonwealth, and it’s exciting to see so many companies announce new, well-paying jobs for our residents. Kentucky is experiencing strong momentum, and our state is fully prepared for continued growth moving forward.”