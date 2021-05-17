First Alert: Scattered rain, storm chances throughout the day

(KFVS) - The Heartland is going to start feeling muggier as temperatures rise throughout the week.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s this morning, with a chance for an isolated shower.
Rain and scattered storms are possible throughout the day.
The threat for severe storms appears to remain off to the west, but heavy downpours are possible with storms this afternoon.
Highs will range in the 70s.
Better chances for rain and storms stick around tonight into tomorrow morning.
The first half of the week has the highest chances for rain and storms.
Isolated chances for rain and storms are possible by the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend is looking humid and much warmer.
Temperatures look to climb into the mid and upper 80s.
