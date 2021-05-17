Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | May 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 3:47 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s
  • Male: 1 in their 50′s

Gallatin County

  • Male: 1 under the age of 10

White County

  • Male: 1 in their 50s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,738 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,804 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 506 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

