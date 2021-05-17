Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 17.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 2 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 40s
- Male: 1 in their 50′s
Gallatin County
- Male: 1 under the age of 10
White County
- Male: 1 in their 50s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,738 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,804 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 506 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.